Díaz-Canel attends Summit for a New Global Financial Pact





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived today at the Brongniart Palace in Paris, venue of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, called for by his French counterpart, where he was received by Catherine Colonna, France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.



Díaz-Canel traveled to France from Serbia, which he visited on an official visit as part of a European tour that also included Italy and the Vatican. He is attending the Summit in his capacity as president pro tempore of the Group of 77 + China, whose 134 member states make it the world’s largest and most diverse coalition.



The Summit stems from the Bridgetown Initiative promoted by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP-26.



During his stay in Paris, the Cuban leader will meet with UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay and other UN officials.