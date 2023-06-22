Díaz-Canel optimistic about future of Cuba-Serbia relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) In statements to the press after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel remarked that his visit to Serbia will conclude with plenty of optimism about the future of bilateral relations between both countries.



The Cuban head of state, who described the meeting as very fruitful, referred to possible new agreements in fields of common interest such as agriculture, biotechnology, culture, sports, teaching, education, health, and tourism.



On his end, the Serbian president said he was proud to welcome his Cuban counterpart. “In the heart of Europe, Cuba has a people who support them,” he said. He also thanked Cuba for its solidarity with Serbia's territorial integrity.



The Cuban leader arrived in Belgrade from Rome, Italy, where he also traveled as part of a tour of Europe that will include his participation, in his capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 plus China, in the "Summit for a new Global Financial Pact", to be held in Paris, France.