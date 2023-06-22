Cuba and Serbia to boost economic and commercial ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 21 (ACN) The presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, agreed today on the willingness to enter economic and investment agreements in fields of common interest such as agriculture, biotechnology, culture, sports, education, health and tourism, the Cuban leader reported on his Twitter profile.



Both presidents reasserted their intention of strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and noted the excellent state of their political ties, according to Díaz-Canel.



The Cuban leader arrived in Belgrade from Rome, Italy, where he met at the Holy See with Pope Francis. He was also received by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and by FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu. His tour of Europe will include his participation, in his capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 plus China, in the "Summit for a new Global Financial Pact", to be held in Paris, France.