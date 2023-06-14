Coming soon, documentary "Che Guevara in the 21st Century"





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 13 (ACN) Italian filmmaker Walter Uliano Pistelli’s documentary Che Guevara in the 21st Century will have be presented in Havana on June 16 on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Argentine-Cuban guerrilla.



Filmed in Cuba since 2009, Pistelli’s work has two parts: Children of the Revolution and Being a Revolutionary, both about Che Guevara’s human persona and his life as a combatant alongside his comrades-in-arms in Bolivia.



“I see Che Guevara beyond his mythification by some people and the media, because I believe his legacy is more important,” Pistelli remarked. “Children of the Revolution shows interviews with the descendants of the guerrillas who were with him in Bolivia, who describe their life while their parents were away and, in most cases death, after they died. Being a Revolutionary, in turn, stars Harry Villegas (1940-2019), Leonardo Tamayo, guerrilla trainer Ulises Estrada (1934-2014), and former first deputy minister of Industries Orlando Borrego, who describe details of Che Guevara’s heroic deed in Bolivia.”



The documentary, which has already been shown in Bolivia and the United States, leaves a question at the end: What is it like to be a revolutionary in the 21st century, which entices people into a present-day approach to Guevara’s thoughts.



“That this film is presented in Cuba 95 years after Che’s birth is a great honor, a dream and a commitment,” said Pistelli, “as well as a gift for all those I interviewed—some of them already deceased—who opened their hearts to me and whose trust my work is now repaying.”