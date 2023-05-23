Cuba trains its representatives to the Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) With a lecture by Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), on the normative construction that will guide the parliamentary activity during the mandate that began last April, began today at the Convention Center, in this capital, the training of the deputies of the highest governing body.



Lazo Hernandez was accompanied by Ana Mari Machado, vice president, and Homero Acosta, secretary, in this day in which deputies and law specialists will also participate in matters mainly oriented to legal matters.



In the 2nd Extraordinary Session of the 10th Legislature of the ANPP, to be held on May 25, an update will be given on the economic situation of the nation, the debates on the draft Social Communication Law will be resumed and the legislative schedule for the present will be presented.