Díaz-Canel: "It’s a historic day for Cuba's documentary heritage"





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called May 18 a historic day for the country's Documentary Heritage and offered his congratulations to the team that made it possible for UNESCO to declare Documentary Heritage of Humanity the stock of Cuban movie posters and the Chapter Acts of Havana’s City Hall, made up of 273 books issued from 1550 to 1898.



Yahima Esquivel, Cuba's permanent representative to UNESCO, reported the inscription Thursday of the said documents in the Memory of the World International Register as Documentary Heritage of Humanity, an outcome in keeping with the island's commitment to the preservation and promotion of its patrimony.



UNESCO recognized some of Cuba’s 3,000-plus movie posters, including those of remarkable films such as Lucía (1968), Clandestinos (Clandestines, 1988), Vampiros en La Habana (Vampires in Havana, 1985) and Fresa y chocolate (Strawberry and Chocolate, 1993).