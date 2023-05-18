Cuban authorities explain new immigration measures





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) remarked that the new immigration-related provisions laid down on Tuesday apply only to passports issued as of July 1, 2023, which will be valid for 10 years, according to Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, General Director of Consular Affairs and Services to Cubans Residing Abroad.



The price of a passport for Cuban nationals living in the country will still be 2,500 pesos, whereas the amount to be paid by applicants in foreign countries will drop to 180 dollars or euros for adults and 140 for minors.



According to MINREX officials, Cuban citizens who emigrated before January 1, 1971 will not need to request a Cuban consulate’s permit to enter the country, a decision intended to eliminate any form of discrimination against Cuban nationals based on foreign countries in line with the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba approved in 2019.