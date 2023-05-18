President chairs review meeting in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel chaired a meeting in the province of Granma to assess the fulfillment of the measures planned for that region to cope with the current situation in the country.



Díaz-Canel has already presided over similar meetings in other eastern provinces with a view to designing possible additional strategies at local level to overcome the present economic difficulties.



Joining the president were Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, who also met with provincial authorities and economic actors.