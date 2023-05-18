Cuban Lawmakers Debate Social Communication Draft Legislation





Havana, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Cuban deputies headed by Parliament President Esteban Lazo discussed on Wednesday a Social Communication draft legislation to be submitted to a special parliamentary session on May 25th.



The draft bill has high academic, social and professional consensus achieved through attending to every opinion put forth in previous meetings, said the Parliament president.



Lawmaker Onelio Castillo, member of the bill editing commission, gave details about the draft legislation, its significance as a pillar of the state and government’s performance.



Parliamentarian Carlos Cesar proposed to include in the bill’s text the strategic nature of social communication.



The debate also counted on the participation of Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice-president of the Cuban legislative body, Jorge Leganoa, vice-president of the Cuban Journalists’ Association, Alfonso Noya, president of the Information and Social Communication Institute and other legislators.

The National Assembly of People’s Power released a final draft bill last week to promote the people’s debate and contribution to the new legislation.