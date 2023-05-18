Cuban MPs analyze draft law on social communication





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Deputies to Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) are discussing today by videoconference the draft law on Social Communication, as a preview of its presentation to the legislature next week.



As reported by the Parliament on Twitter, the analysis is headed by Esteban Lazo, president of that body, from the National Capitol.



The presentation of this bill is one of the topics scheduled for the second extraordinary session of the National Assembly in its 10th Legislature, scheduled for May 25, at the Convention Center in Havana at 9:00 am.



This May 9, the supreme body of state power in Cuba published on its website the latest version of the Social Communication bill with the aim of promoting citizen participation in the legislative process.



A statement released by the Parliament on that occasion indicates that the current version of the bill is more solid, mature and comprehensive, has a higher level of academic, professional and social consensus, achieved on the basis of dialogue, attention to each opinion and the breadth of the democratic exercise of construction and enrichment.



The normative provision aims to regulate the Social Communication system, for the strategic and integrated management of social communication processes in the organizational, media and community spheres, for political purposes of public good, organizational and commercial, both in public, physical and digital spaces, and to establish the principles of operation for all media.