Diaz-Canel presides over check-up meeting in Cuban's easternmost province





HAVANA, Cuba, May 17 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, heads today in the province of Guantanamo the 10th meeting to check the implementation of actions to transform the country's situation in the economic and social orders.



This was reported on Twitter by Radio Rebelde journalist Demetrio Villaurrutia, who said that recovering agricultural production has been the main topic of these meetings to follow up on the work commitments agreed at the beginning of the year in the territories.



Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, are also participating in the exchange in the easternmost of Cuba's provinces.



Since last week, check-up meetings have been held in the provinces of Artemisa, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Pinar del Río, Havana and Camagüey.