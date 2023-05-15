Cuba marks National Fire Protection Week





HAVANA, Cuba, May 15 (ACN) The 57th National Fire Protection Week will be opened today at the National Center of Biopreparations, in Mayabeque province(western Cuba), under the principle of raising the safety culture in the nation and demonstrating that fires are perfectly preventable.



The opening meeting will coincide with similar events in all the country's provinces and the special municipality Isle of Youth, confirmed to the Cuban News Agency the headquarters of the Cuban Fire Brigade (CBC by its Spanish acronym).



That day commemorates a fire of great proportions that took place on May 17, 1890 in the Isasi hardware store, on Lamparilla and Mercaderes streets, in the current municipality of Old Havana, in which 38 people lost their lives, among them 25 firefighters.



In addition, there will be a tribute to the Martyrs of Patria Street, in the capital's El Cerro municipality, where counterrevolutionaries paid by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in 1962 caused a major explosion in several of its warehouses.



The awarding of the national contest ""Bombero voluntario soy"" also appears among the activities of the National Week of Protection against Fires in Rescue and Safety Detachments, in provincial bodies and in the special municipality of the Isle of Youth.



The closing ceremony will take place next Sunday, May 21, at the Maximo Gomez thermoelectric power plant, in the municipality of Mariel, in the western province of Artemisa.