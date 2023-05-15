Nicaraguan network demands end of U.S. blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) The Nicaraguan Anti-imperialist Network of Solidarity with the Peoples, named after Augusto César Sandino and made up of more than 15 organizations, congratulated Cuban mothers on their day and demanded the end of the U.S. blockade of Cuba.



The Network reasserted its solidarity with Cuba and condemned the blockade as detrimental to the development and wellbeing of the Cuban people and of more than six million women in particular, inasmuch as 78% of Cuban women and girls have been affected by the said U.S. Cuba policy since they were born.



The Network appealed to “all the governments of the world, especially on those of Our America” and to international cooperation organizations to embrace a more proactive policy against both this criminal blockade and the unjustified inclusion of Cuba on Washington’s “illegitimate, illegal and immoral list of states sponsoring terrorism”.



"Cuban mothers have the right to live without a blockade," the Network remarked.