Cuban President Wishes Happy Birthday to Namibia’s Sam Nujoma





Havana, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez wished a happy birthday to the Father of Namibia’s Independence Sam Nujoma who turned 94 years old.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel reiterated that Cuba and Namibia will keep on the road of brotherhood forged by the wisdom of the extraordinary Namibian leader and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.



Nujoma, born in 1929, was the first President of Namibia in 1990 and was reelected in 1994 and 1999.



The African leader also chaired the South Western African People’s Organization (SWAPO) and led the guerrilla fight against the occupation of South Africa.