Cuba Grateful to Caribbean Countries Stance against US Blockade





Havana, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel extended his gratefulness to the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) for their claim in favor of the lifting of the US economic blockade against the Cuban people.



On his Twitter account, the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party also thanked the ACS for its request to withdraw the island from the unilateral US list of alleged countries sponsors of terrorism.



The participants at the 9th ACS Summit, recently held in Guatemala, adopted a declaration expressing support of Cuba.



Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal headed the island’s delegation to the summit which took place under the slogan “Innovative Integration through Sustainable Development of the Greater Caribbean.”