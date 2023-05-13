Diaz-Canel checks development strategies in Cuban western province





MATANZAS, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, checks today commitments and strategies set out by the province of Matanzas last January to advance in the economic order and social welfare.



The meeting is taking place at the provincial school of the PCC Jose Smith Comas, where the President is accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister.



Last January 13, Diaz-Canel presided over a meeting during which potentialities and strategies of the province to advance in the economic order and social welfare were analyzed, then he invited to turn the exceptions into rule and multiply the experiences with good results.



Friday, the meeting will be attended by Susely Morfa Gonzalez, first secretary of the PCC in the province of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the territory, other political and governmental leaders, and directors of organizations, entities and decisive socio-economic actors.

Similar meetings have already been held in other provinces, most recently in Cienfuegos, Villa Clara and Sancti Spiritus, about which the president said on Twitter "... We are working hard, but there are many potentialities to be exploited, especially in food production from the municipalities. The fight is hard, but we have to fight it and we are going to win it".