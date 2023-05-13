The road is hard, but we are going to win, Diaz-Canel affirms in tour through central Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) The fight is hard, but we have to fight it and we will win it, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, at the end of a tour of the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos.



On Twitter, the head of state said that hard work is being done, but there is still potential to be exploited, especially in relation to food production from the municipalities.



Diaz-Canel held exchanges in each territory with representatives of economic and social sectors, with the aim of exploring possibilities to address the complex economic situation that the island has been going through in recent years.



In Villa Clara, he called for priority attention to be given to macroeconomic stabilization and food production, and insisted on ensuring the objectivity of the figures in order to avoid complacency.



In the same way, Diaz-Canel urged to defend food sovereignty at the local level and give the land to those who really exploit it with quality, with the aim that good producers become the rule and respond to the specific demands of their territory.



Alberto Lopez Diaz, governor of Villa Clara, explained that, of the 110 tasks assumed by the province at the beginning of 2023 -related to food production, the fulfillment of sales of goods and services, the decrease in the number of enterprises with losses, the increase in exports, and other development indicators- 62 have been fulfilled and 65 present better results compared to the previous year.



For his part, Ydael Perez Brito, minister of agriculture, acknowledged, after several days of touring the 13 municipalities of the province, the potentialities to comply with the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Plan; while insisting on the need to review statistics on the existence of crops, ensure comprehensive care to producers and their adequate hiring to take over the activity.



Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, Cuban deputy prime minister, advocated that the productive bases go to the countryside, verify first hand what the farmer owns and the prices agreed upon in the municipality; a mission that demands the timely operation of the body of inspectors located in the Integral Supervision Directorate of each locality.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, called to improve the internal life of the party organization and to continue improving the ideological work in the territories, a work perspective that has allowed municipalities such as Camajuani, with more than 4,000 farmers (largely associated with the 90x90 political-productive movement) to guarantee a figure higher than the 30 pounds of food per capita recommended by the program of local self-sufficiency.