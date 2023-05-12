Cuba Mark 29 Years of Diplomatic Links with South Africa





Havana, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry marked on Thursday the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of South Africa.



A Twitter message by the Ministry reads that it will keep working to strengthen bilateral and cooperation links for the benefit of the Cuban and South African people.



Havana-Pretoria bilateral diplomatic relations were established 11 May 1994 by presidents Fidel Castro and Nelson Mandela. The bilateral bonds had already been forged in the battlefield where nearly have a million Cuban fighters joined the struggle against Apartheid and foreign occupation of the African continent.



Since that point in time, bilateral cooperation has focused on healthcare, education, sports, infrastructure, housing and water resources.



South Africa has permanently backed Cuba in its struggle for lifting of the over-60-year the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island nation.

