Díaz-Canel presides over new meeting in central Cuban province





SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will meet again today in this city with representatives of economic and social sectors of this province in order to check how much they have done and can still do in their region under the country’s present circumstances.



The meeting, similar to others held since January in various provinces, is aimed at discussing options to cope with the complex economic situation that the island has faced in the last few years.



Cuba's top leaders are aware of the country’s existing potential to make headway despite obstacles such as the reinforced U.S. blockade and the world crisis.



“The blockade will not let up, but we cannot let ourselves be defeated,” Diaz-Canel Bermudez said in January to the highest political authorities of the province of Sancti Spiritus, businessmen, peasants, representatives of mass organizations, private entrepreneurs, researchers and experts. “Therefore, this is all about how to overcome the blockade using our creative resistance, which involves our talent and effort.”