The defense of the Saharawi cause is an unwavering principle for Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the Cuban people offered heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic at the ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the Polisario Front, attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.



Those present recalled that the Front was established on May 10, 1973 as a National Liberation Movement opposed first to Spanish colonialism and later to the illegal occupation of Morocco, as well as the words of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz in September 1979 at 6th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, when he said: "Cuba, which has no particular dispute with Morocco, states its full support for the independence of the Saharawi people and considers the occupation of its territory as totally unjustified and its aspiration to free self-determination as unquestionably just ".



Jatri Aduh, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front and special envoy to the commemoration, conveyed to the Cuban President greetings from Brahim Gali, secretary general of the Polisario Front and president of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.



“The Polisario Front,” he said, “does not forget the sympathy, solidarity, backing and permanent assistance received from Cuba, nor its firm support of our cause. This is what defines the quality of our relations. (…) This free land has been on our side for decades despite huge difficulties, albeit no aggression or blockade will be able to stop the glorious advance of the Cuban people’s Revolution.”



Yudí Rodríguez Hernández, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC, pointed out in his closing remarks that Cuba will keep supporting the Saharawi until they achieve their independence and stressed that the relations between the PCC and the Polisario Front are based on mutual political trust, a common vision of resistance, and a firm stance in the fight for the right of both peoples to live in peace and enjoy freedom.



More than 2,000 young people from Western Sahara attended Cuban schools, including 375 who graduated as doctors and 555 who finished other university degree courses. Likewise, 935 from that country studied in elementary and high schools in Cuba’s Isle of Youth.