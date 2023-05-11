Cuban courts announce science and innovation program





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) The implementation of better and more innovative professional methods in the practice of law in Cuba will be the focus of the 1st Sectorial Program for Science, Technology and Innovation of the Court System 2024-2030, launched in this city.



Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the People's Supreme Court (TSP), remarked that the main goal is to improve the justice administration system in order to contribute to development in the 21st century by extending the role of the Cuban legal community.



The program, to be deployed in two stages between 2024 and 2030, will include up to 20 research projects designed to promote and develop a better use of social sciences in court system, which is still insufficient, he stressed.



To this end, a comprehensive approach will be applied in Cuban universities, with the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment in an advisory capacity, to improve the citizens’ culture of the Law, which fits into this year’s celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Court System.



Last year, as part of the current far-reaching legislative reform, the National Assembly of People’s Power approved the new Penal Code, the Law of Penal Execution, and the Law of Constitutional Protection, among other regulations that the People’s Supreme Court has submitted to the Cuban Parliament for approval with a view to the reinforcement of the rule of law and social justice in the country.