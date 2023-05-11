Cuba enacts new Decree-Law on Maternity





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Cuba’s Official Gazette of the Republic published Decree-Law 71/2023, which modifies Decree-Law 56 on Maternity Protection for Working Women and on Family Responsibility as a result of the entry into force of Act 156 “Family Code” with new stipulations tailored to the country’s present situation.



According to Social Security officials, the new legislation is intended to extend child-caring rights to other working persons, considering the provisions of the Code regarding multiparentality and adoptive, assisted and socio-affective filiation.



The new legislation also provides for the care and protection of surrogate mothers during pregnancy, prenatal rest and postpartum recovery and lays down benefits for working persons in charge of childcare.



Among the new subjects entitled to the said safeguards are adoptive persons, those who recur to assisted reproduction, those who plan for conception by more than two persons, “surrogate mothers in solidarity”, and parents legally recognized because of their close emotional ties with the child, among others.



Likewise, Chapter VI of the new Decree-Law regulates the right of surrogate mothers in solidarity to pre- and postnatal leave and their return to work after the relevant period.