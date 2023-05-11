Cuba reasserts solidarity with the Saharawi people





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel ratified today his country’s support of and solidarity with the cause of the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Polisario Front, which he described as a liberation movement that brought together the Saharawi people’s aspirations to be independent and sovereign.



The Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro), which seeks to end Morocco's occupation and achieve self-determination for the Saharawi people, came into contact with Cuba almost since it was established in the 1970s.



Cuba sent 11 doctors to the region for the first time in 1977.



More than 2,000 Saharawi scholarship holders have graduated in the Island, and Cuban teachers are serving in Saharawi refugee camps.