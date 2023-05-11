Cuban President Attends 50 Year Ceremony of Saharawi Polisario Front





Havana, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended ceremony in Havana to mark the 50th anniversary of the Saharawi Polisario Front national liberation movement.



We commemorate the 50th anniversary of the setting up of the Polisario Front, which brought together in a single entity the aspirations of independence and sovereignty of the Saharawi people, wrote Diaz Canel on Twitter and also extended the permanent support of Cuba to the legitimate and historic Saharawi cause.



Also attending the ceremony was Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Politburo of Cuba’s Communist Party and Organization Secretary of the political organization as well as Jatri Aduh, member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front and special envoy to advocate the struggle of the western Sahara region for full self-determination.



The Saharawi national liberation movement, set up in 1973, aims at doing away with Morocco’s occupation and achieve definitive freedom in the territory.



Since its creation, the Polisario Front (People’s Front for the Liberation of Saquia el Hamra and Golden River) established relations with Cuba.



Relations between the Polisario Front and the Cuban Communist Party, based on mutual respect, trust and peace, have allowed Cuban medical cooperations in Saharawi since 1977 and educational exchange with students from the Saharan region on the island nation.

