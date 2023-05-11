Life sentences for murderers upheld on appeal





HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) The People's Supreme Court reported on its official website the results of the appeal filed by two individuals who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder by the Provincial Courts of the provinces of Havana and Ciego de Avila, namely Yadier Delvá Simón and Alexander Nápoles Téllez, respectively, both of whom killed their former wives.



In line with the due process of law and based on ironclad evidence, the judges of the country’s top judicial body dismissed Delvá Simón’s request to be acquitted on grounds that he was in a deep state of mental distress and found that Nápoles Téllez, who claimed repentance, was just feigning remorse.



The court evaluated the extent of the acts committed by both criminals in violation of their victims’ right to life and upheld the provisions of the Cuban Constitution regarding the equality of rights for men and women and the protection of their children.



Article 345.2 of the current Penal Code envisages 20-to-30-year, life or death sentences for those who murder a woman as a result of gender violence, which proves the Cuban State’s will to provide legal protection to women and severely punish those found responsible for their death.