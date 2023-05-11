All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Díaz-Canel congratulates Russian people and government on Victory Day



HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the Russian people and government on the 78th anniversary of their victory over fascism.

On his Twitter account, Díaz-Canel conveyed his feelings of admiration for the fallen during the heroic deed as he commemorated Victory Day at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

Together with Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, the head of state presided over the political and military ceremony held at the Mausoleum to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier in Havana.

