Cuba Ratifies Willingness to Strengthen links with European Union





Havana, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) Cuba ratified its willingness to keep strengthening bilateral relations with the European Union, in the context of celebrations for Europe Day.



On his Twitter account, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated the Cuban government’s interest in strengthening links with the European Union on the basis of principles and goals established by the accord for a political and cooperation dialog.



This date is marked in homage to the Schuman Declaration, proposed by French Minister Robert Schuman in 1950, suggesting the setting up of a united Europe to achieve world peace.



Cuba-European Union bilateral diplomatic relations were established in 1998 promoting respect for human rights and the modernization of Cuban economy, as well as joint response to global challenges.



Cuba maintains relations with all 27 European Union member states.