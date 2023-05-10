Raul and Diaz-Canel preside over ceremony for victory against fascism





HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, presided today over the political act and military ceremony for the 78th anniversary of the victory over fascism.



As reported by the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces on Twitter, the event was held at the Mausoleum to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier, in Havana.



Several Cuban authorities marked the date, including Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, who sent congratulations to the peoples that made up the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), for their decisive contribution to the victory over fascism in World War II.



In his message he stressed that humanity must be eternally grateful to the peoples of the then USSR, who offered the lives of millions of their children to annihilate fascism and prevent it from taking over the world.



For its part, the foreign ministry, on the same social media, evoked the event, which it described as historic, and stressed that it is necessary to continue advancing in order to preserve world peace.



May 9 is celebrated as the day of victory against fascism and marks the surrender of Nazi Germany to the Soviet delegation in Berlin, when Field Marshal Keitel signed the document recognizing the victory of the Red Army of Workers and Farmers of the USSR.