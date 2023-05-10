Cuba marks 78th anniversary of the victory against fascism





HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban Parliament, sent today congratulations to the nations that made up the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), for their decisive contribution to the victory over fascism in World War II.



On the 78th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in Berlin, Esteban Lazo's message stresses that mankind must be eternally grateful to the people of the then USSR, who gave the lives of millions of their children to wipe out fascism and prevent it from taking over the world.



"Eternal homage to the heroes and martyrs of that bloody struggle!" he added in his communication, published on Twitter by the Cuban Parliament.



The Cuban foreign ministry, in the same social media, recalled the event, which it described as historic, and stressed that it is necessary to continue advancing to preserve world peace.



According to estimates, more than 27 million Soviets died in the armed conflict, from June 1941, with the Nazi invasion of the USSR, until May 9, 1945, with the capitulation of Germany, a period known as the Great Patriotic War.