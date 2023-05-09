Cuban Council of State convenes extraordinary session of Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) The Cuban Council of State convened the 2nd extraordinary session of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), in its 10th Legislature, for May 25, at the Convention Center in Havana.



According to the Cuban Parliament's website, the meeting will deal with issues such as: an update on the country's economic situation, the draft law on Social Communication, and the proposed Legislative Schedule for the 10th Legislature.



Likewise, the constitution of the permanent working commissions of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Parliamentary Friendship Groups of the Cuban legislature will take place.



On April 19, at the Havana Convention Center, the 10th Legislature of the Parliament, made up of the 470 deputies elected on March 26 in the national elections, was constituted.



Esteban Lazo was ratified as president of the legislature and of the Council of State, and Ana Maria Mari Machado and Homero Acosta Alvarez as vice-president and secretary, respectively, who are also vice presidents and secretaries of the Council of State.