Cuba to attend Summit of the Association of Caribbean States





HAVANA, Cuba, May 9 (ACN) Cuban deputy foreign minister Josefina Vidal is heading the Cuban delegation to the 9th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), to be held on May 12 in Guatemala.



As reported today by the Cuban embassy to that Central American country, on Twitter, the event will be preceded by the 8th Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council.



"Innovating integration through the sustainable development of the Greater Caribbean" is the motto of the 9th ACS summit, which aims to strengthen friendship ties, cooperation, trade, development, environmental and tourism efforts in the region.



The ACS has 25 member countries and 10 associate states, and since 1994 has sought to integrate countries to create a common economic space, preserve the sea and promote sustainable development, investment and cooperation.