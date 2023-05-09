Cuba and Russia committed to strengthening cooperation ties





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) On the occasion of 63rd anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Russia, both countries are committed to strengthening brotherhood and cooperation ties between their people.



On Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled the date and reaffirmed the island's interest in continuing a sovereign path of development.



Last week Maksim S. Oreshkin, advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, visited the island along with representatives of several companies interested in making investments in mining, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and energy, among other sectors of the national economy.



The visitor held a meeting with Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, where they ratified the intention of both nations to strengthen economic, commercial and financial ties.



The visit marked the intention of follow-up, of continuity, to all the agreements we have jointly established, and is one more expression of the deepening of bilateral relations between our governments and our people, which are historical relations and are characterized by a high level of political dialogue, Diaz-Canel affirmed.



As part of his stay on the island, the Russian presidential advisor signed a MoU for the Bilateral Investment Initiative that gathers business projects agreed with the Russian side.



Russia is Cuba's second largest regional trading partner and the fifth largest worldwide.