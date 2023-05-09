Diaz-Canel mourns death of activist Carlos Lazo's daughter





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, lamented today the death of the daughter of activist Carlos Lazo, promoter of the solidarity project with the island, Puentes de Amor (Bridges of Love).



In a message on Twitter, the head of state sent a strong hug to the professor, who on Sunday announced the death of his eldest daughter, Jessica Lazo, in a traffic accident.



At the head of the Bridges of Love project, Carlos Lazo organizes activities both in Cuba and in the United States, which advocate for the normalization of relations between the two nations.



On Facebook, the Cuban activist living in the United States highlighted that his daughter since she was a child had a great passion for social justice and helping those in need.