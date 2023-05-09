Cuban central province's mechanical plant undergoes technological restructuring





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) With an overachievement in sales (120 %) at the end of the first quarter of the year, as a result of the technological reconversion process it has been undertaking since 2019, the Mechanical Productions Company Fabric Aguilar Noriega is committed to a third stage of modernization that will include the machining area.



This part of the industry, specialized in the finishing of parts, will prove key in achieving optimum quality and will help to satisfy customer requirements much more efficiently.



Liuber Artiles Vera, deputy director of the entity, told the press that, while investing in the modernization of the factory in technological matters, they are developing a project to promote exports, which will allow the payment of machinery and tools with the profits, without the need to obtain state financing.



The general manager of the Mechanical Plant, Idael Hidalgo Cruz, explained that these export possibilities are generated from new alliances with Russian and Central American companies, a path they can follow thanks to the diversification of their portfolio of services.



Although production for the sugar industry has always been its main corporate purpose, currently the company is also involved in the manufacture of spare parts for nickel and cement plants, transmission towers for the Electric Industry, structures for the Almest Real Estate Company and furniture for the Education sector, the executive pointed out.



Founded in May 1964 by Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara, in his capacity as Minister of Industries, the so-called factory of factories has become the only one of its kind in Cuba, with the capacity to produce small, medium and large parts that favor the Cuban industrial panorama and promote the substitution of imports.