Diaz-Canel checks work projections in Cuban western province



ARTEMISA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, checks today the work tasks in Artemisa agreed upon during his visit in January.

In that exchange Gladys Martinez Verdecia, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee, and first secretary of its Provincial Committee, outlined the strategy to face the economic, social and political-ideological situation.

Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez, Governor of Artemisa, referred to food production, investments, energy, delivery of idle lands and recovery after the passage of Hurricane Ian.

