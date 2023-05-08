Fire near Moa diesel power plant under control, Cuban experts affirm





HAVANA, Cuba, May 8 (ACN) A fire was reported in the surroundings of the diesel power plant in the municipality of Moa, in the eastern province of Holguin(eastern Cuba), and was controlled early this morning.



This was confirmed by the technical director of the Electrical Association (UNE by its Spanish acronym), engineer Lazaro Guerra Hernandez, who said that the incident did not affect the power plant, although it did cause damage to one of the transmission lines.



According to Cubadebate, the specialist assured that the power plant is in operation.



The Moa Diesel Electric Power Plant was opened in 2015, with 10 engines with a 184 megawatts generating capacity.