Foreign Minister reasserts Cuban's loyalty to the Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described as solid the Cuban people’s loyalty to their Revolution and their decision to keep fighting tirelessly to make their dreams of prosperity and social justice come true.



Mr. Rodríguez Parrilla also remarked that Cuba will continue to “pour its hands and hearts on the homeland, in all confidence that no blockade or obstacle is insurmountable”.



On Twitter, the Minister shared a fragment of a speech by historic leader Fidel Castro, who stressed that “the threats to the peace of humanity come precisely from those who support colonialism, those who support imperialism (...) those who oppose the right of peoples to be free and to enjoy a better life”.