Díaz-Canel: “Let’s also pour our hands and hearts on education”





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) In the closing session of the Seminar on the Preparation of the 2023-2024 School Year, Cuban President Miguel Dáz-Canel Bermúdez urged national educators to pour their hands and hearts on the homeland, the Revolution and socialism.



The leader ratified his confidence in the continuity of the efforts to improve the Cuban education system under the new minister Naima Ariatne Trujillo Barreto, whom he offered the government’s full support to the endeavor.



After presenting a report with an overview of the topics addressed at the Seminar, Minister Trujillo Barreto explained that these workshops will now be organized at provincial and municipal level, as well as in schools nationwide.