Cuban proletariat celebrates May 1st today





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Reports of celebrations by the Cuban proletariat for May 1st, International Workers' Day, are coming in from different parts of the national territory at this hour.



In Santiago de Cuba, the correspondent of the Cuban News Agency, Claudia Maria Delgado Torres, reported that citizens began to arrive early in the Antonio Maceo Revolution Square, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba.



The Plaza de Actos in Cienfuegos (central Cuba) also dawned with the joy of the celebration of the date, as well as in Matanzas, Pinar del Rio(both in western Cuba) and the special municipality Isla de la Juventud (Isle of Youth).



On Havana's Malecon, more than 100,000 people from Havana joined the proletariat's celebration, which is headed by Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country.



Cuba celebrates today, May 5, the International Workers' Day, due to the decision to postpone the planned commemorative activities because of the weather instability that caused heavy rains in several territories of the country.