Cuban central province marks International Workers' Day





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) More than 120,000 workers in Villa Clara are joining this Friday the main activities for the 1st of May in Cuba, in a day marked by parades, public events and cultural activities in all the territories of the country.



In the commemorations in Villa Clara, as in the whole country, postponed for this May 5, representatives of the 15 trade unions of the province, as well as a group of Heroes of Labor, outstanding workers of the different sectors and entities awarded with the status of National Vanguard are participating.

In her speech to the workers of the territory, Maglin del Sol Martínez, General Secretary of the Provincial Committee of Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) called on the workers to march to demonstrate the unity of the Cuban workers, while thanking the international solidarity organizations for accompanying the Cuban workers on this day.



According to Maribis Gonzalez Lara, member of the Provincial Secretariat of the CTC, on the day the workers attend each of the squares where there are planned festivities without using fuel for their transportation, one of the union's commitments due to the complex situation the country is going through with the availability of fuel.



"In Santa Clara, around 80,000 people participated in a parade opened by the Armed Force civilian union and closed by the Trade Workers Union, two key groups for the economic and social progress of the country", she pointed out.



In addition to the parades, this Friday in Villa Clara, fairs and cultural activities are also scheduled to be held throughout the day, while the program of activities to honor outstanding collectives and workers will continue.