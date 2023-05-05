Raul and Diaz-Canel head main event for Workers' Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) With the presence of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, the main event on the occasion of the celebrations for the International Workers' Day has just begun.



Starting at 7:00 a.m., the people will participate simultaneously throughout the country in the parades and rallies planned in the municipalities and localities, under conditions of austerity and rationality, taking into account the limitations with the availability of fuel in Cuba.



In the case of Havana, the venue of the celebration will be the Malecon, an emblematic site for the capital for having been the scene of important mobilizations of the people in defense of their right to sovereignty and the marches of the combatant people to demand at that time the return of the child Elian Gonzalez and the Five Heroes.



It is estimated that 120,000 Havana residents from five municipalities participated in the rally.



Members of the Political Bureau of the Party Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, general secretary of the Cuban Workers' Federation, and other representatives of the PCC, youth organizations and the trade union also attended the rally.