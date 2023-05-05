Cuba celebrates today activities for Workers' Day







HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) This Friday, Cubans are celebrating the activities planned throughout the country to mark the International Workers' Day, which took place last May 1st.



Not because the calendar and the particularities of the day are different, the celebration will be less, because in each locality of the national geography the day of the world proletariat will be commemorated and it will be ratified that the workers of the archipelago put hands and heart to the Homeland.



From 7:00 a.m., the people will participate simultaneously throughout the country in the parades and rallies planned in the municipalities and localities, in conditions of austerity and rationality, taking into account the limitations with the availability of fuel in Cuba.



According to statements made by Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and general secretary of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), the mobilization will be on foot with the maximum rationality in the use of fuel, but without this affecting the spirit of the date, since they are "acts of joy and ratification of the commitment with the Revolution".



The events will be open tribunes to denounce the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, the main obstacle to the realization of the development programs of Cuba.



In the case of Havana, the venue of the celebration will be the Malecon, an emblematic site for the people of the capital for having been the scene of important mobilizations of the people in defense of their right to sovereignty and the marches of the combatant people to demand the return of the child Elian Gonzalez and the Five Heroes.



It is estimated that 120,000 Havana residents from five municipalities will participate in the main event at the Malecon.



Due to weather instability caused by heavy rains in several territories, it was decided to move the International Workers' Day celebrations from Monday, May 1st to Friday, May 5th.