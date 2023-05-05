Cuba sends condolences to Rwanda for flood victims





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, sent condolences to the people and government of Rwanda for the loss of human lives and the considerable damages caused by the heavy rains and flash floods that hit several regions of the country.



We extend our solidarity, especially to the families and relatives of the victims, the Cuban minister said in a message on Twitter.



Authorities of that African country informed that some 129 people died due to the heavy rains that have been affecting the Western province since Tuesday, according to a Telesur report.



They warned that the number of victims could increase, as search and rescue operations continue in an area where land access is cut off.



The heavy rains caused landslides and the overflowing of the Sebeya river, which implied the cutting of roads and the destruction of houses with families inside that had not been evacuated.