Cuban Communist Party Delegation Winds up Tour of Socialist Countries





Havana, May 4 (ACN) A Cuba high-level Communist Party Delegation successfully wound up on Thursday an Asian tour of Socialist countries which kicked off April 23rd and included China, Laos and Vietnam.



The delegation was headed by Roberto Morales Ojeda Organization Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee, who said in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi they rescued in-person meetings with the political parties of the three visited nations after all exchanges had been virtual over the past years under the COVID-19 pandemic.



The agenda in the tree countries included seminars which allowed to expand relations between the political organizations and consider the best experiences and major obstacles in the way towards Socialism over the years.



Morales described as very significant the follow-up on consensuses reached between Cuba’s Top Communist leader Miguel Diaz-Canel and his counterparts from China and Vietnam, as well as with People’s Revolutionary Party of Laos.



The Cuban Communist Party’s Organization Secretary underlined the impact of the accords reached during the meetings to guarantee the continuity in a new working term for the Cuban political organization and its counterparts in the Asian nations.



The Cuban delegation also included Joel Queipo, member of the Communist Party’s Secretariat and head of the Economic and Production Department; Roberto Perez, head of the Organization Department, and Aylin Alvarez, first secretary of Cuba’s Young Communist League.



Morales was also accompanied by the Party’s first secretary in the province of Cieenfuegos, Maryde Fernandez; the rector of the Party’s Higher Education Academy, Rosario Penton and the head of the Communist Party’s International Relations Department Emilio Lozada.