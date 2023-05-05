Culture Ministers of G-77 + China meet in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) The meeting of Ministers of Culture of the Group of 77 + China will be held today in Cuba, president pro tempore of this forum of developing countries.



Among the topics for discussion will be culture as a global public good, mechanisms and alternatives for South-South cooperation for sustainable development, the social and economic dimension of culture, the role of creative economies and cultural industries in developing countries, and cultural and heritage tourism and its contribution to sustainable development in developing countries.



Today’s session features an opening speech by Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso and a recorded message from Ernesto Renato Ottone, Assistant Director-General for Culture of UNESCO. Also expected to speak is Lazare Assomo, director of UNESCO's World Heritage Center.



In January, Cuba assumed the presidency pro tempore of the G-77 + China, the largest and most diverse forum for concerted action on a multilateral level.