Cuba attends Berlin conference on climate change





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Elba Rosa Pérez Montoya, Cuba's Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA), met with Sultan al-Jaber, president of the 28th Summit of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) to discuss issues of common interest.



Their meeting took place during the international conference Petersberg Climate Dialogue, intended to set the stage for COP 28, to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12.



Ms. Pérez Montoya described a number of Cuba’s priorities, including the deployment of scientific results, the implementation of the State’s Tarea Vida (Task Life) Plan to tackle climate change, and the interest in increasing joint cooperation. Likewise, she invited Mr. al-Jaber to take part in the 14th International Convention on Environment and Development, to be held in Havana on July 3-7.