Cuba hosts international conference on Trans-Identities, Gender and Culture





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) The 7th International Colloquium on Trans-Identities, Gender and Culture begins today at Havana’s National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX) as part of the celebrations of the Cuban conferences against Homophobia and Transphobia.



CENESEX director Mariela Castro Espín remarked that the event, attended by specialists from Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico, United States, Italy and France, will address public policies for the effective exercise of the rights of trans people in Cuba, the right to equality, and cross-hormonalization as a challenge to gender dysphoria care services.



The 16th Cuban conferences against Homophobia and Transphobia are part of the celebrations for the 35th anniversary of CENESEX and support of the entry into force of the new Cuban Family Code.