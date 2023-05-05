Chung Wah Casino Federation will celebrate 130th year in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) On May 6 to 26, Havana’s Chinatown will organize various events to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Chung Wah Casino Federation’s presence in Cuba, according to Ana Eng, Chung Wah’s secretary of Culture.



The commemorative program will start at the San Fan Cun Square and the Confucius Institute with a lecture on kites and their historical and cultural significance to China, including a special homage to the Chinese Community in Cuba and their descendants.



Ms. Eng also referred to Presencia y Herencia, an exhibition of paintings by artists such as 2022 National Visual Arts Award-winner Flora Fong and others whose work revolves around Chinese culture, as well as to a photo exhibition about the Federation, a Majhong competition, and a book sale dedicated to the presence of the Chinese in Cuban history, in addition to the special participation in the theoretical sections of Ma Hui, China’s ambassador to Cuba, and Maria Teresa Montes de Oca, chair of the Department of Studies about the Chinese Presence in Cuba.



Established in Cuba on May 9, 1893, the Chung Wah Casino Federation brings together Chinese natives and descendants who strive to preserve and pass on the People’s Republic’s cultural heritage in Cuba and plays a key role in promoting Sino-Cuban relations and joint support in situations of disasters and war conflicts.