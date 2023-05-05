All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
05
May Thursday

Japan and Cuba Corroborate Good State of Bilateral Relations



 Havana, May 3 (ACN) Motegi Toshimitsu, general secretary of Japan’s Democratic Liberal Party and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez addressed the good state of bilateral relations between their nations during a meeting Wednesday in Havana.

During the meeting the two sides expressed their willingness to further expand bilateral links, according to Minister Rodriguez’s Twitter account.

This is the first working visit paid by Toshimitsu to Cuba and it’s considered an expression of the importance that both nations give to bilateral relations.

