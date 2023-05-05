Cuba Regrets Fatal Shooting at Belgrade School





Havana, May 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez regretted the fatal shooting Wednesday at a school in Belgrade, Serbia, which claimed nine lives and injured another 7 persons.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez sent condolences to the people and government of Serbia and to the relatives and friends of the victims.



The Serbian government declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the shooting which, reportedly was perpetrated by a 13-year boy with a fire weapon belonging to his father.



According to the Serbian Interior Ministry eight children, a security guard died in the shooting while another nine children and a teacher were injured, some are in serious conditions.